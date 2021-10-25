The Samsung Frame: Wall-art TV on sale for up to $800 off

Deal Savings Price







Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, users can gain access to over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. Design-conscious buyers might also enjoy the 6GB of on-board storage, which is enough to hold approximately 1,200 ultra high resolution photos -- and that includes your own pictures, too.

The TV includes 4K resolution, QLED tech with quantum dots and Samsung's dual LED backlight structure, as well as the company's full smart-TV streaming suite.

The Frame TV of varying sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- has large discounts at Amazon. Few TVs offer the unique elegance of the Frame, and some buyers may value its style over image quality. Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look.

One non-Frame equivalent is the Samsung Q60A series, which has similar picture quality and costs about $300 less at the 55-inch size. Other TVs also cost less and have better image quality. For example, the Vizio M-7 Series Quantum achieves superior picture quality using full-array local dimming -- a feature these Samsung TVs lack -- and costs $430 less than The Frame at 55 inches.

The 75-inch model is the largest in the series and is a good choice if you want to feature art in a large room.

We recommend 65-inch TVs for most people looking to add a set to their living room.

The 55-inch model is a good choice if you have a smaller living room space.

50-inch TVs work well in medium-sized rooms, like a den or master bedroom.

Unlike the larger sizes, the 43-inch TV can be hung vertically in portrait mode as well as landscape. This size is a good choice for a bedroom or other smaller room in your house.