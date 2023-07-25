The Pricey Dragon Home Theater System Now Costs Even More

Waiting to get your hands on the upcoming Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 home theater system? You're going to be paying even more than you thought.

The company announced on Monday that it's raising its already sky-high prices by $400 due to an increase in manufacturing and packaging costs, now coming in at $3,899 total.

It will still offer 1,000 units at the original $3,499 price, however, with preorders opening on Aug. 3 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

"We understand that price adjustments can be a sensitive matter," the company said on its website. "Rest assured that this decision was made after careful consideration and analysis of producing 500 Dragon systems."

Each Dragon unit consists of over 700 components and requires a 110-step assembly process that's done entirely by hand, the company said. The completed system weighs 140 pounds and is packaged with enough protection to withstand a 12-foot drop test, according to Nakamichi. The lengthy post-assembly inspection process, coupled with shipping adjustments made to minimize the risk of crushing the product, led to the price increase.

The Nakamichi Dragon, which was announced at CES 2023 in January, is set to be the company's flagship home theater system. The plug-and-play unit features 14 speaker drivers powered by seven digital amplifiers that are embedded into a stainless steel casing. It comes with two 8-inch wireless quad subwoofers and omnimotion wireless surrounds, which integrate multiple channels together for multidirectional sound.

