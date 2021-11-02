The Ortizan portable Bluetooth speaker is an instant party, and currently 37% off

Ortizan

If there's one thing that every party needs, it's music and lighting. And withBlack Friday looming, you can expect the prices for portable speakers in particular to start dropping. The Ortizan portable Bluetooth speaker caught my eye today with features like waterproof protection and multi-color LED lights that pulse with your music. This speaker looks like a lot of fun, and is a great deal at only $32.

This Speaker boasts an IPX7 rating which means it is 100% waterproof even while completely submerged. On a single charge, the Ortizan can play continuously for 30 hours, so the party can go all night, even when you're off the grid. It also comes with a dual-pairing function, so you can use two simultaneously for that surround sound feel without breaking the bank on a much pricier speaker set. This deal only runs for a limited time as a part of Amazon's early Black Friday sales, so snag one while you can.