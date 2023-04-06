Tiger Woods isn't sure how many Masters tournaments he has left. On a reconstructed leg, the 47-year-old legend will this week play in his 25th Masters, a tournament he has won five times. Only Jack Nicklaus, with six Masters titles, has more wins.

Woods is scheduled to tee off today at 10:18 a.m. ET (7:18 a.m. PT) in a group with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. Scottie Scheffler, who won his first green jacket last year, tees off at 1:36 p.m. ET (10:36 a.m. PT). A fun group to keep an eye on in the first two days features young guns Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. This trio tees off at 1:24 p.m. ET (10:24 a.m. PT) this afternoon.

Other notable start times (all times ET) for Thursday include Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas at 10:42 a.m., Phil Mickelson at 12:24 p.m., Dustin Johnson at 1:12 p.m., Rory McIlroy at 1:48 p.m. and Jordan Spieth at 2 p.m. You can see all the tee times here.

With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this week. Here's what you need to know.

What: The 2023 Masters Tournament



When: April 6-9



Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Channels: ESPN and CBS

What is the TV schedule for the Masters? The first two rounds will be broadcast on ESPN and stream on ESPN Plus. The final two rounds over the weekend will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus Saturday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus Sunday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus

Can I livestream the Masters online for free? On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament: You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.



You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and four of the five (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. If you're only interested in watching the final two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, you can use Paramount Plus. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area. ESPN Plus will also show portions of the tournament each day.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the weekend coverage on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBS

You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN

Sling/CNET Neither of Sling TV's plans offers CBS but its $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN for the first two rounds of the tournament. Read our Sling TV review.

Stream only selected holes and groups with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year and will show the first two days of the tournament. In addition, it will show the action as it passes through holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, and holes 15 and 16 for all four rounds. It will also show featured groups, including a heavy focus on Tiger Woods' group each day of the tournament. Read our ESPN Plus review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.