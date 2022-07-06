The Fire TV Cube Is Only $60 Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

With Prime Day 2022 just around the corner, Amazon has started to discount its own gadgets. While Kindles and Echo Dots get lower prices, the best deal is definitely the Fire TV Cube for only $60. The excellent Fire TV Cube normally goes for $120, so if you need a new streaming device or want to upgrade to a higher-end one, now's the time to snag it.

The Fire TV Cube stacks up nicely against the Apple TV 4K, which is the most high-end, expensive streaming device on the market. The Fire TV Cube features hands-free control via Alexa, has Picture-in-Picture and supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. It's impressive what this box is capable of when you consider it's only a fraction of the price of an Apple TV, even more so at its sale price of $60.

While Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support are top-of-the-line features for video and audio quality, the winning feature for the Fire TV Cube is its voice control capability. Being able to turn on your TV and control everything with your voice feels like witchcraft. If you haven't adopted any tech that features advanced voice recognition yet, searching for a movie or genre by asking for it instead of fumbling with the onscreen keyboard will win you over.