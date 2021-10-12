The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $160, a new Amazon low

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now is a great time for Apple fans to give the new 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K a whirl. The tech giant's latest streaming device is currently on sale at Amazon for $160 -- $19 off the list price of $179. That's a new all-time low at Amazon, though it recently hit that price at Adorama, too.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K debuted at the end of April and features a redesigned remote, an A12 Bionic chip for high-frame-rate HDR and Dolby Vision video, as well as the ability to use your iPhone to balance the colors on your TV.

We were impressed by the "clickpad" on the new remote and welcomed the additions of Back, Mute and TV power buttons. Unfortunately, it still lacks a remote finder, so users might want to stick an AirTag on it for when it inevitably gets lost in the couch. We also wish that the apps and games on the new Apple TV 4K could take advantage of faster A12 Bionic, as we were unable to find much content that supports the touted high-frame-rate HDR. Ultimately, we felt that the 2021 Apple TV 4K was just too expensive and that there were other streaming devices, particularly the Roku Express 4K Plus, that offered better performance for the money.

That said, if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem and OK with paying a premium for the more polished look and feel of the interface, saving an extra $19 never hurts. And we can say this is a far better value than the Apple TV HD, which has the same remote but offers a much older A8 chip and no 4K HDR image quality for just $16 less.