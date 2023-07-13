TV Startup Telly Ships Free Dual-Screen 55-Inch TVs, Launches Beta Program

Telly TVs are finally here. The TV startup announced today that the first batch of its dual-screen TVs has shipped to a select group of users. Those users have agreed to be part of Telly's beta program, through which the company will test its product and its integration with some of its new partners -- which include Neilsen, the TV viewership tracking company, as well as Magnite and Microsoft Advertising, which will be charged with creating advertising opportunities.

Read More: Telly Offers Free 55-Inch TVs, But Here's What It Will Actually Cost You

Additionally, Telly has partnered with Harman Kardon to deliver the company's six-driver integrated soundbar, while the TV will also include a Spotify application allowing users to stream for free on Spotify's free tier or sign in to their premium account.

"Telly's unique business model and technology will completely transform TV measurement," Bob Ivins, Telly's head of data strategy, said in a blog post on Thursday. "The selection process for our public beta program ensures Telly will have fully scaled and representative measurement insights available to advertisers, data partners and programmers by this summer."

Telly's insights business tools are designed to use the viewership and user data collected from the TVs to help advertisers and content owners target and measure the effectiveness of their advertising.

The company burst onto the scene in May when it announced it planned to offer consumers a free 55-inch TV with an integrated soundbar, a camera and a second screen below the main display. In exchange for the use of the TV, users need to agree to on-screen advertising and activity tracking.

Telly plans to ship half a million TVs by the end of 2023 and millions more the following year. Those interested in getting their own Telly must sign up on the company's website to reserve a unit.