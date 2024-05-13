TCL Reveals 2024 Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and Auto Calibration
The company has two ranges -- the budget S soundbars and the premium Q speakers.
TCL has unveiled two new ranges of soundbars featuring Dolby Atmos and automatic room calibration, with prices starting at $180.
The company has announced four soundbars -- the entry level S45H and S55H models, plus the premium Q75H and Q85H speakers. All of the soundbars include Auto Room Calibration, a new "TV as Center Channel Mode," and DTS Virtual:X.
The company says the Q series is designed to complement the company's new mini LED TVs, and comes with upgraded Ray-Danz tweeters, wireless subs and surround sound channels. The Q75H features a single bar with surrounds onboard, while the Q85H includes dedicated surrounds with heights as well. The Q series will go on sale in summer.
Meanwhile, the budget S series is available now and comes as a single bar -- the TCL S45H-- or the TCL S55H bar with a wireless subwoofer.
The 2024 TCL soundbar range is as follows:
TCL S45H
- Channels: 2
- Wireless subwooofer: No
- Price: $180
TCL S55H
- Channels: 2.1
- Wireless subwooofer: Yes
- Price: $220
TCL Q75H
- Channels: 5.1.2
- Subwooofer: Yes
- Price: $900
TCL Q85H
- Channels: 2
- Subwooofer: No
- Price: $1,000
While TCL makes some of the best TVs for the money, the company has yet to prove itself in audio. The introduction of a $1,000 soundbar is a bold statement, though the company does face strong competition from Samsung and Vizio.