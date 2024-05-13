X

TCL Reveals 2024 Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and Auto Calibration

The company has two ranges -- the budget S soundbars and the premium Q speakers.

TCL Q85H Soundbar ($1,000)

TCL has unveiled two new ranges of soundbars featuring Dolby Atmos and automatic room calibration, with prices starting at $180.

The company has announced four soundbars -- the entry level S45H and S55H models, plus the premium Q75H and Q85H speakers. All of the soundbars include Auto Room Calibration, a new "TV as Center Channel Mode," and DTS Virtual:X.

The company says the Q series is designed to complement the company's new mini LED TVs, and comes with upgraded Ray-Danz tweeters, wireless subs and surround sound channels. The Q75H features a single bar with surrounds onboard, while the Q85H includes dedicated surrounds with heights as well. The Q series will go on sale in summer.

Meanwhile, the budget S series is available now and comes as a single bar -- the TCL S45H-- or the TCL S55H bar with a wireless subwoofer.

The 2024 TCL soundbar range is as follows:

TCL S45H 

  • Channels: 2
  • Wireless subwooofer: No
  • Price: $180
TCL S55H $220

TCL S55H

  • Channels: 2.1
  • Wireless subwooofer: Yes
  • Price: $220
TCL Q85H Soundbar $1,000

TCL Q75H

  • Channels: 5.1.2
  • Subwooofer: Yes
  • Price: $900

TCL Q85H 

  • Channels: 2
  • Subwooofer: No
  • Price: $1,000

While TCL makes some of the best TVs for the money, the company has yet to prove itself in audio. The introduction of a $1,000 soundbar is a bold statement, though the company does face strong competition from Samsung and Vizio.

