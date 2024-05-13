TCL Releases Expanded Mini-LED TV Lineup, Including a 115-Inch Screen for $20,000
The line also includes a brighter version of CNET's favorite TV overall.
TCL on Monday announced a massive, eye-catching and eye-wateringly expensive 115-inch mini-LED TV, in addition to some much more reasonably sized 2024 TVs you might actually be able to afford.
The 115-inch QM89 promises not just a big picture but a bright one with up to 5,000 nits of brightness and 20,000 local dimming zones. You'd typically see screens that size with a projector, but the QM89 is brighter than any projector, and TCL says it's meant to upgrade your home theater setup without compromising image quality -- that is, if you're willing to shell out $20,000.
Read more: TCL's Huge 115-inch TV Is Among the Biggest, Brightest Screens I've Seen
The company also announced pricing on the successor to our current best overall TV, the QM8.
That model earned high marks in our review for its excellent image quality for the money. It's powered by a mini-LEDs that deliver a brighter picture with better contrast, and more precise local dimming, than standard-sized LEDs. One notable drawback of the QM8 was its limited size offerings, with the smallest being 65 inches.
This year's QM851, first announced at CES 2024, similarly comes in only 65 inches or larger, but you can get a step down model in the Q Series -- like the QM65, QM68 or QM7 -- in smaller sizes. Keep in mind that the QM851 is the top of the line model in that Q series, so you'll compromise some image quality, starting with lower brightness for these smaller sizes. Notably, the QM751 and QM851 are the two models in the series with mini-LED technology. Below is a breakdown of the new sizes and prices in the Q Series.
TCL QM851 and QM751 pricing
|Model
|Size (inches)
|Price
|55QM751G
|55
|$800
|65QM751G
|65
|$1,100
|75QM751G
|75
|$1,500
|85QM751G
|85
|$2,000
|98QM751G
|98
|$5,000
|65QM851G
|65
|$1,500
|75QM851G
|75
|$2,000
|85QM851G
|85
|$3,000
|98QM851G
|98
|$6,000
|115QM891G
|115
|$20,000
TCL also released the S5, its newest in the non-QLED S-Series. A more basic TV that's still armed with smart TV functionality, the S5 will be available in 43 to 85 inches and starts at $350.
The new 2024 TCL TVs go on sale today.