Target's early holiday sales are live, but better offers start later this week

Target is getting a jump on its competitors with a first round of "Holiday best deals" kicking off as of Sunday, October 31. We're not seeing a ton of great offers so far, but we've pulled together a handful of good picks below. Target has its work cut out for it because rivals like Walmart have early Black Friday sales starting as soon as Wednesday. For its part, Walmart has done a better job of flagging which deals are available by detailing the upcoming sales on its website.

Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:

Oct. 31 (live now): The first batch of Target's deals will hit this Sunday (see below for details), and be available through Nov. 6. They will be available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up.

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find it discounted another 20% in the days ahead? Thankfully, Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. Target says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

Here are the early deals that Target has shared. Looking for more sales? Check out Walmart's early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3.

Target deals available now through Nov. 6

Target/Screenshot by CNET We haven't reviewed this model, but we like the fact that the charging case on these JLab headphones have a built in USB-A that folds out for quick and easy charging. Amazon has also matched this price, but it's the lowest we've seen on this produce since the early summer.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Also, Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Screenshot by CNET L.O.L. Surprise Remix Hair Flip dolls' hair is the surprise, with up to 15 different hair styles, colors and textures. Since each doll also represents a genre of music, the packaging plays a tune. We're seeing this sell for closer to $21 via a Walmart third-party retailer.

Target/Screenshot by CNET We generally prefer the TCL brand for our Roku smart TVs. But this Element model delivers the same great Roku smart TV interface that brings all of your favorite apps in a 55-inch screen size with 4K resolution for just $300. That's $80 less than the equivalently sized Roku version. You can order this one online, but you'll need to pick it up at the store (at least where we live). The bigger caveat? The 65-inch version of this TV is also slated to go for $300 later this week (see below).

Target deals starting Nov. 4

Up to 60% off video games for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

A version of this story was published earlier. It's been updated with new pricing and information.