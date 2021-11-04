Target's early Black Friday sale includes a $300 65-inch Roku TV, $60 Instant Pot and more

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Target started a big batch of Black Friday-focused sales on Halloween, but -- to be honest -- there wasn't a lot of exciting deals on offer. Now the retailer is widening its offerings with price cuts on a bigger batch of products. Target has its work cut out for it because rivals like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.

Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:

Nov. 4 (live now): Building on an earlier Oct. 31 sale, Target has opened up a second bundle of sales that will run through Nov. 6. They're available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up.

Building on an earlier Oct. 31 sale, Target has opened up a second bundle of sales that will run through Nov. 6. They're available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up. Every Sunday: Target will be adding new holiday deals every Sunday starting Oct. 31.

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find it discounted another 20% in the days ahead? Thankfully, Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. Target says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

Two important things to keep in mind:

Some of these deals will require you to pick them up at your local Target.

Amazon is matching prices on many, but not all, of these deals right now.

Without further ado, let's check out the best Target deals we're seeing right now.

Target deals available now through Nov. 6

: $50 (save $40 versus previous Target price; )

: $180 (lowest price to date, but )



: $100 (save $100 versus previous Target price, $80 versus , lowest price to date)



(save $70 versus previous Target price, $30 versus )



(save $100 versus previous Target price)



(save $70 versus previous Target price)



(save $80 versus previous Target price)

Up to 60% off



Target/Screenshot by CNET A few days ago, $300 got you the 55-inch version of this TV. Now that same price tag gets you a 65-incher.

Target/Screenshot by CNET We haven't reviewed this model, but we like the fact that the charging case on these JLab headphones have a built in USB-A that folds out for quick and easy charging. Amazon has also matched this price, but it's the lowest we've seen on this produce since the early summer.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Also, Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Screenshot by CNET L.O.L. Surprise Remix Hair Flip dolls' hair is the surprise, with up to 15 different hair styles, colors and textures. Since each doll also represents a genre of music, the packaging plays a tune. We're seeing this sell for closer to $21 via a Walmart third-party retailer.

Now playing: Watch this: How Black Friday is very different this year

A version of this story was published earlier. It's been updated with new pricing and information.