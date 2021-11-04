Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations COVID vaccine deadline for US workers Nintendo Switch shortage Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Target's early Black Friday sale includes a $300 65-inch Roku TV, $60 Instant Pot and more

A few lowest-to-date prices are on the way.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Target started a big batch of Black Friday-focused sales on Halloween, but -- to be honest -- there wasn't a lot of exciting deals on offer. Now the retailer is widening its offerings with price cuts on a bigger batch of products. Target has its work cut out for it because rivals like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too. 

Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:

  • Nov. 4 (live now): Building on an earlier Oct. 31 sale, Target has opened up a second bundle of sales that will run through Nov. 6. They're available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up.
  • Every Sunday: Target will be adding new holiday deals every Sunday starting Oct. 31. 

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find it discounted another 20% in the days ahead? Thankfully, Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. Target says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

See Target deals

Two important things to keep in mind:

  • Some of these deals will require you to pick them up at your local Target.
  • Amazon is matching prices on many, but not all, of these deals right now.

Without further ado, let's check out the best Target deals we're seeing right now.

Target deals available now through Nov. 6

Element 65-inch Roku 4K TV: $300

Save $200 vs. similar model
Target/Screenshot by CNET

A few days ago, $300 got you the 55-inch version of this TV. Now that same price tag gets you a 65-incher. 

$300 at Target

JLab Go Air true wireless headphones: $20

Save $10
Target/Screenshot by CNET

We haven't reviewed this model, but we like the fact that the charging case on these JLab headphones have a built in USB-A that folds out for quick and easy charging. Amazon has also matched this price, but it's the lowest we've seen on this produce since the early summer.

$20 at Target

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $100

Save $100 vs. previous price
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Also, Amazon has price-matched this deal

$100 at Target

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots: $5

Save $16 vs. Walmart price on similar toy
Screenshot by CNET

L.O.L. Surprise Remix Hair Flip dolls' hair is the surprise, with up to 15 different hair styles, colors and textures. Since each doll also represents a genre of music, the packaging plays a tune. We're seeing this sell for closer to $21 via a Walmart third-party retailer

$5 at Target
Now playing: Watch this: How Black Friday is very different this year
6:46

A version of this story was published earlier. It's been updated with new pricing and information.