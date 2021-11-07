COVID-19 vaccine mandate Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Ghostbusters: Afterlife review Xbox Series X restock at Walmart PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Target unveils new Black Friday sales: Get a $250 Dyson V8, $25 Google smart speaker and more

Target will be dropping prices all holiday season.

Target may have just wrapped up its first round of Black Friday deals on Nov. 6, but fear not if you missed out. Every Sunday through the holiday season, Target will be adding a new selection of holiday deals to keep the savings rolling. Plus, plenty of the products from the first round are still on sale (albeit at a slightly smaller discount). Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too. 

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find it discounted another 20% in the days ahead? Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. Target says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price-match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

Two important things to keep in mind:

  • Some of these deals will require you to pick them up at your local Target.
  • Amazon is matching prices on many, but not all, of these deals right now.

Without further ado, let's check out the best Target deals we're seeing right now.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: $250

Save $130
Dyson

Clear out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this lightweight and cordless versatile vacuum.

Read Luke Westaway's take on the Dyson V8 here..

 

$250 at Target

Motorola Moto G Fast (unlocked): $170

Save $30
Patrick Holland/CNET

With 3GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel triple camera, and a 6.4" HD+ display, the Motorola Moto G Fast is a nice budget alternative to handsets like the iPhone and Pixel that cost three or four times as much. This model comes unlocked, so you can activate it with your preferred carrier. Amazon has also price-matched this deal.

$170 at Target

Google Nest Mini: $25

Save $24
Google

Compatible with smart devices like TVs, thermostats, and lights, with the Google Nest Mini you can control your whole home with just the sound of your voice. The voice activated google assistant can also play your favorite music or answer your questions about the weather and news, all you have to do is ask "Hey Google." Also, Best Buy has price-matched this deal. 

$25 at Target

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $100

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Also, Amazon has price-matched this deal

$100 at Target

Keurig K-Duo: $100

Save $80
Keurig

Brew just a single cup or a full pot with this two-in-one coffee maker. Compatible with both Keurig K-Cup pods and your favorite brand of ground coffee.

$100 at Target

More great Target deals available now

A version of this story was published earlier. It's been updated with new pricing and information.