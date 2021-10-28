Facebook renames itself Meta Merck's COVID pill DNA finds Sitting Bull's descendant Tiger King 2's wild trailer Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear PS5 restock tracker
Target starts early Black Friday deals this Sunday. Here's what you need to know

A few lowest-to-date prices are on the way.

Target will add more sales every Sunday.

Target is the latest retailer to kick off its early Black Friday sales. Starting Oct. 31, Target will have week-long deals on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel, beauty and more. So far, the best deals -- as highlighted by the retailer in its press release -- appear to be wireless headphones like the Beats Solo 3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:

  • Oct. 31: The first batch of Target's deals will hit this Sunday (see below for details), and be available through Nov. 6. The will be available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up. 
  • Nov. 4: The second bundle of sales will start the first Thursday in November, and will also run through Nov. 6. 
  • Every Sunday: Target will be adding new holiday deals every Sunday starting Oct. 31. 

On top of the discounts, Target will price-match for its own deals. The retailer says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. 

Here are the early deals that Target has shared. Looking for more sales? Check out Walmart early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3

Target deals starting Oct. 31 

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones will be on sale Sunday. 

Target deals starting Nov. 4

The Keurig K-Mini will be on sale soon.

