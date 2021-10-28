Target starts early Black Friday deals this Sunday. Here's what you need to know

Angela Lang/CNET

Target is the latest retailer to kick off its early Black Friday sales. Starting Oct. 31, Target will have week-long deals on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel, beauty and more. So far, the best deals -- as highlighted by the retailer in its press release -- appear to be wireless headphones like the and .

Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:

Oct. 31: The first batch of Target's deals will hit this Sunday (see below for details), and be available through Nov. 6. The will be available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up.

The first batch of Target's deals will hit this Sunday (see below for details), and be available through Nov. 6. The will be available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up. Nov. 4: The second bundle of sales will start the first Thursday in November, and will also run through Nov. 6.



The second bundle of sales will start the first Thursday in November, and will also run through Nov. 6. Every Sunday: Target will be adding new holiday deals every Sunday starting Oct. 31.



On top of the discounts, Target will price-match for its own deals. The retailer says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing.

Here are the early deals that Target has shared. Looking for more sales? Check out Walmart early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3.

Target deals starting Oct. 31

Sarah Tew/CNET

: $100 (save approximately $100 versus current Target price, $10 versus , lowest price to date)

: $340 (save approximately $200 versus current Target price, $110 versus )

: $5 (save approximately $3 versus current Target price, $7.50 versus )

Deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL and more

Target deals starting Nov. 4

Keurig

: $300 (save approximately $350 versus )

: $50 (save approximately $40 versus , $20 versus )

: $180 (save approximately $120 versus current Target price, $120 versus , lowest price to date)

: $100 (save approximately $100 versus current Target price, $60 versus , lowest price to date)

Up to 60% off video games for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox