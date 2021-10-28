Target starts early Black Friday deals this Sunday. Here's what you need to know

Target is the latest retailer to kick off its early Black Friday sales. Starting Oct. 31, Target will have week-long deals on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel, beauty and more. So far, the best deals -- as highlighted by the retailer in its press release -- appear to be wireless headphones like the Beats Solo 3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II.
Here's how Target is scheduling its sales this year:
- Oct. 31: The first batch of Target's deals will hit this Sunday (see below for details), and be available through Nov. 6. The will be available online, in stores and through Target's same-day services, Order Pickup and Drive up.
- Nov. 4: The second bundle of sales will start the first Thursday in November, and will also run through Nov. 6.
- Every Sunday: Target will be adding new holiday deals every Sunday starting Oct. 31.
On top of the discounts, Target will price-match for its own deals. The retailer says that if an item's price dips lower later in the holiday season, it will let customers price match through Dec. 24. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing.
Here are the early deals that Target has shared. Looking for more sales? Check out Walmart early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3.
Target deals starting Oct. 31
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $100 (save approximately $100 versus current Target price, $10 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S Mode: $340 (save approximately $200 versus current Target price, $110 versus current Amazon price)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots: $5 (save approximately $3 versus current Target price, $7.50 versus current Amazon price on similar toy)
- Deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL and more
Target deals starting Nov. 4
- Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV: $300 (save approximately $350 versus current Target price)
- Keurig K-Mini: $50 (save approximately $40 versus current Target price, $20 versus current Amazon price)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II: $180 (save approximately $120 versus current Target price, $120 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender: $100 (save approximately $100 versus current Target price, $60 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Up to 60% off video games for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox