Target Deal Days kicks off Black Friday-style sales. Here are our favorite deals so far

Target is hoping you're ready to scratch that holiday shopping itch. The retailer has launched its first big holiday sale in the form of Target Deals Days, which runs today through Tuesday, October 12.

The discounts run up and down Target's offerings, but scroll down to see some of our favorites, below.

Note that some deals Target is listing are being equaled or beaten at rivals like Amazon. For instance:

Target TVs with the Roku smart system built-in are available across multiple brands. In this case, you'll be going with the lesser-known Element brand versus CNET's preferred vendor, TCL. But you'll still get access all the same Roku smart apps, including (with subscription) HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Disney Plus. And at the 55-inch screen size, you're saving about $100 on the Element versus the TCL at Amazon, while still getting key features like 4K resolution and HDR10.

Target Maybe you're still working from home, or maybe your eyes are just getting a bit older. Either way, expanding your 13- or 15-inch laptop screen to a much more spacious 27-inch view is a welcome step forward, giving you the real estate to get real work done. We haven't tested this model, but with 1080p resolution and dual HDMI inputs, it's a solid deal at this price.