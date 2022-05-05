Take Some Tunes Anywhere With This Ultra-Compact $25 Radio

Summer is just around the corner, and whether you've got plans for a quick camping getaway, or are getting off the grid for a couple of weeks, you'll want to make sure you've got some music with you. This Eton Elite Mini is a compact, portable radio that's great for taking on the road, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Through May 11, StackSocial has this mini AM/FM/shortwave radio on sale for just $25, $10 off the original price.

At just 0.47 inches thick and weighing just 6 ounces, you can easily store this compact radio in your car's glovebox, throw it in your backpack or even slip it into your back pocket and take it on the trails. It has a durable metal speaker grill, and a bright orange LCD with high contrast, so you can easily see it on sunny days. It allows you to tune into music and news stations from across the globe, and it's also equipped with an in/out 3.5mm earphone jack, so you can use it play music off your phone, or play the radio through another speaker. It also automatically stores the last 50 radio stations you tuned into so you never have to worry about remembering the frequency for that one perfect station.