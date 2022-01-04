Tablo serves up four-tuner ATSC 3.0 recorder at CES 2022

Nuvvyo

CES

It's been a long time coming but products that feature the NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) standard have arrived at CES 2022. The Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI is a hybrid four-tuner DVR, which features compatibility with NextGen TV as well as existing OTA signals.

Manufacturer Nuvvyo says the Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI OTA DVR is compatible with any TV featuring an HDMI port, though you will need a 4K HDR TV to make the most of it. The Tablo connects to any TV antenna and supports external USB hard drives from 1TB to 8TB. The company notes that, unlike most of the company's network DVRs, streaming live or recorded OTA TV to other devices is not supported on this Tablo model.

The device comes with a 24-hour program guide and manual recording, but also includes a 30-day free trial of the Tablo Premium Service ($20 per year). Premium Service enables the Automatic Commercial Skip function and adds two weeks of guide data.

One of Tablo's main strengths has always been its program guide and I've found it's worth paying the extra money for. While the lack of network capability is a shame this device is still one of the only ATSC 3.0 DVRs available at the moment, and at the price it seems reasonable.

The Tablo ATSC 3.0 Quad HDMI is available for preorder now at for $300, and it will be available in the spring of 2022.

What is ATSC 3.0?

NextGen TV is the latest broadcast standard, which includes high-quality Ultra HD 4K video, HDR and wide color gamut, plus high frame rates up to 120Hz. It's appeared in a number of TVs over the past couple of years, including these LG and Samsung models, as well as the newest Hisense screens. However, while many people can't currently access the signals, that will change by summer when up to 50% of US households will be able to receive programming.