Suddenly Lose ESPN and ABC? Here's What Going on Between Disney and Spectrum

On Thursday night, Spectrum subscribers across the United States lost ESPN, FX, Freeform and all of Disney's other programming. Turns out, Disney-owned channels have gone dark over a carriage dispute with Charter Communications, the company behind the Spectrum brand.

Ordinarily, Disney and Charter have an agreement on how much Charter will pay Disney in exchange for the right to broadcast its many channels. But as the two companies have been renegotiating the price of Disney's programming, they've failed to reach an agreement. This breakdown led to Disney pulling its channels from the cable provider's Spectrum service Thursday night.

This included ESPN, one of the largest sports-broadcasting networks, meaning that because of the dispute, viewers missed out on the US Open and the kickoff of college football.

Read on to find out what you can do if you're a Spectrum subscriber affected by Disney's channels going dark.

What are my options?

If you're a Spectrum subscriber who's missing some of your favorite content now that these channels have disappeared -- and you just can't wait for the dispute to be resolved -- you've got some options. Almost all your favorite shows, news and sports are also available to stream.

Disney Plus will be able to provide viewers with all their beloved Disney programming. You'll be able to catch children's content that would ordinarily be found on the Disney Channel or Disney Junior, and more adult-focused programs that are on Freeform and FX. These shows won't be airing live, though, so you might miss out on live premieres of your favorite shows. Disney Plus subscriptions start at $8 a month and can be canceled at any time.

If you're missing news broadcasts, you could turn to over-the-air TV to get your fix of local news. You'll need to purchase an antenna if you don't have one and hook it up to your television, and then you'll be able to access channels like ABC. You won't have as many channels as you'd ordinarily get with cable TV, but if you're just looking to watch your preferred local news broadcast, this could be a pretty solid fix.

If you're a sports fan feeling the loss of ESPN, you're also covered. There are plenty of sports streaming platforms that'll keep you caught up on all your favorite teams and players.

The downside is that all these options cost money, on top of the cable service you're already paying for. Companies generally are able to overcome these carriage disputes, though negotiation troubles in the past have led to weeks-long channel blackouts.

When will my channels come back?

Though it's hard to say when exactly the two companies will reach an agreement, it's safe to assume they're actively working on coming to a solution.

Charter has launched a website, called disneyespnfairdeal.com, about the carriage disagreement. On the site, Charter calls the pricing increase "excessive" and encourages subscribers to call on Disney to come to a deal.

In response to CNET's request for comment, Charter said the "current video ecosystem is broken. With The Walt Disney Company, we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers." Despite its disagreement with Disney, Charter noted that it remains "hopeful for a path forward."

Disney has also launched its own website in response to the disagreement, called keepmynetworks.com. Disney highlights "a highly successful track record of negotiating with providers of all types and sizes across the country" and says it's "committed to reaching fair, market-based rates and terms."

In response to CNET's request for comment, Disney said, "Contrary to claims, we have offered Charter most favorable terms on rate, distribution, packaging, advertising and more." Disney also said, "We value our relationship with Charter and we are ready to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible."

Fingers crossed it's all sorted out before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7, with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

For more on streaming, here are the best live TV streaming services for 2023 and how to pick between Disney Plus and Netflix.