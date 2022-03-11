Stream Your Favorite Sports for Less With up to $4,000 Off Samsung's 8K QLED TVs

Drew Evans/CNET

With the MLB lockout coming to an end, baseball fans can rejoice as their favorite teams prepare to hit the field. If you can't see it in person, there is no better way to watch the game than on one of Samsung's brilliant QLED 8K TVs, which you save up to $4,000 on this weekend.

OLED TVs are still leading the pack in terms of black level and contrast, but they don't come cheap. Samsung's QLED TVs are packed full of features (like local-dimming and smaller LEDs) that try to re-create the picture and color quality of their OLED brethren at a fraction of the price. To celebrate the release of its new 2022 Neo QLED TVs line, Samsung is handing out big discounts on last year's models.

We picked out some of their bestsellers to help you compare, but for even more qualifying products. These prices should be good through the weekend but the stock may go out at any time.

