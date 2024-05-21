Sonos Releases New Roam 2 Speaker With Simplified Bluetooth Connectivity

Sonos's original Roam speaker sounded very good for its compact size, but many users complained that it was tricky to go from WiFi mode at home and Bluetooth mode on the go. With the release of the the new Roam 2, which comes in five color options, those connectivity issues should go away. The speaker is available now for $179 or the same price as the original.

The reality is the Roam 2 isn't much of an upgrade. As far as I can tell it has the same acoustic architecture (and sound), but now has two buttons -- one for power and the other for Bluetooth -- instead a single power button. That Bluetooth button allows you to pair the speaker with any Bluetooth-enabled audio device right out of the box. Previously, the set up was more convoluted and required you to connect to your Sonos home WiFi network first.

The Roam 2 now has two buttons on back, including a new Bluetooth button. Sonos

Additionally, the Sonos logo now has a more muted monochromatic design that matches the speaker's color. With the previous model, the logo was highlighted in white.

Sonos also announced that it's rolling out updates and bug fixes to the Sonos app. The Sonos app was revamped partly to improve the connectivity experience for the company's portable speakers, which also include the larger Move 2, and the new Sonos Ace headphones, which are set to ship on June 5 (read our first take of the Sonos Ace). However, the revamped app has been buggy and left out certain features that Sonos users liked. As a result, Sonos has recently received a lot of negative feedback.

We'll have a full review of the Roam 2 in the coming days. In the meantime, here are its key specs, according to Sonos.

Sonos Roam 2 features