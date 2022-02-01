Sonos refurbished deals: Grab a Sonos One, Beam or Sub for as little as $129

Sarah Tew/CNET

Refurbished often has a lot of different meanings, and you may not always be interested in refurb products -- but these are worth it. Sonos not only backs all of its refurbished speakers with a full one-year warranty but the company also offers the same great 90-day return period it does for new speakers. To top it all off they not only look new but also come in retail packaging with new accessories. Basically, you're getting what looks like a brand-new speaker at a pretty nice discount.

Right now, Sonos is offering its depending what you're looking for.

This time around, the Sonos Play:1 is not available at its usual $99 price, though honestly you're better off spending the or an anyway. These offer AirPlay, Alexa, Google Assistant and more, making them a better purchase for most people. If you're looking to update your home theater experience, the Beam is a great soundbar and right now this sale . You can add the newest as well.

We haven't seen a good sale at Sonos since right after Black Friday, so don't miss out on this opportunity. Be sure to that's available right now.