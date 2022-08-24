iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Sonos' Next Speaker Could Be its 'Best-Sounding' Yet, Leak Says

The new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2 will play sound in almost "all directions," according to the report.

Alix Langone
sonos-beam-speakers-1866
Sonos has new speakers coming.
James Martin/CNET

A new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2 is being produced by Sonos, according to a report Wednesday from The Verge, which purportedly viewed early stage images of the device.

The report describes the Optimo 2 as a "substantial evolution" in design compared to existing products made by the audio company, and says it is supposed to be "the best-sounding speaker that Sonos has ever produced" due to being able to play sound in nearly all directions.

People familiar with product plans told The Verge that the Optimo 2 has double the amount of RAM and up to eight times greater flash memory than any prior Sonos speakers, according to The Verge. The report said the Optimo 2 is poised to become the "swiss army knife of Sonos speakers."

Sonos could not immediately be reached for comment.

