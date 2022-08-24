Sonos' Next Speaker Could Be its 'Best-Sounding' Yet, Leak Says

A new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2 is being produced by Sonos, according to a report Wednesday from The Verge, which purportedly viewed early stage images of the device.

The report describes the Optimo 2 as a "substantial evolution" in design compared to existing products made by the audio company, and says it is supposed to be "the best-sounding speaker that Sonos has ever produced" due to being able to play sound in nearly all directions.

People familiar with product plans told The Verge that the Optimo 2 has double the amount of RAM and up to eight times greater flash memory than any prior Sonos speakers, according to The Verge. The report said the Optimo 2 is poised to become the "swiss army knife of Sonos speakers."

Sonos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more: Best Speakers of 2022