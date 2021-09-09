This HD projector is down to $170 today (save $100)

Vankyo

The budget market has long been awash with ultracheap "HD" projectors, but there's a catch: The vast majority of these models don't offer true 1080p resolution -- they just accept an HD signal and dumb it down to a lesser resolution, which looks all the worse when you blow the image up on your wall or in your backyard. That's why the ($100 off) caught our eye. It's got 1,920x1,080-pixel native resolution, meaning it should be delivering a pixel-for-pixel 1080p image.

Now, we haven't tested the Vankyo, but its spec sheet is otherwise solid considering the budget price. You can project an image of 46-300 inches at 5 to 30 feet. This model also has a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and 50,000 hours of lamp life. It'll ship for free or you can pick it up even sooner at a local Best Buy, pending inventory.

