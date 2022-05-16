Shop Renewed and Save $68 on One of Our Favorite Soundbars of 2022

Even at full price, the Vizio V21 is a pretty incredible value. It claimed not one, but two spots on our list of the best soundbars for 2022, and our reviewer Ty Pendlebury called it the best soundbar under $200. And right now, you have a chance to snag one at a major discount. Today only, Amazon has a selection of renewed V21 soundbars on sale for just $100, $68 off compared to what it sells for new. This deal is only available until 11:55p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), and with limited quantities of renewed models, there's a chance it may sell out before then.

According to Amazon, these renewed soundbars have been "professionally inspected, tested and cleaned" and will look and function just like new. They also come covered by Amazon's renewed guarantee and can be returned for a full refund within 90 days of the purchase.

This 2.1 channel soundbar can bring a powerful and immersive watch experience right to your living room. The soundbar is equipped with three full-range speakers for crisp highs and rich lows, and is optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio. At 5 inches, the wireless subwoofer is a little on the smaller side, but still manages to contribute some powerful bass to your setup. The V21 also features support for DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement, which fills the room with immersive 3D sound. It can connect to your TV using USB, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm analog input or an HDMI ARC port for the highest-quality audio, and is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri for voice control through your smart speaker or display. At this price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value soundbar out there at the moment.