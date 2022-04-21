Several of Our Favorite JBL Speakers Are on Sale Starting at $30 (Up to 40% Off)

David Carnoy/CNET

No summer adventure is complete without some tunes, and there are some great portable Bluetooth speakers out there so you can take them with you everywhere you go. And right now, you can pick up some of our favorite models on the market this year for up to 40% off. Amazon is currently offering up to $30 off select JBL speakers, including two of our top Bluetooth speakers for 2022, the Go 3 and Clip 4, as well as the rugged Flip 5. There's no set expiration for these offers, which means the discounts could end at any time. If you find a model you really like, you may want to grab it while it's still available.

These JBL speakers are compact, rugged and ready for any kind of adventure you might throw at them. At just $30, the is the most affordable model available, and was our favorite pocket-friendly option for this year. It's covered in fabric instead of bare plastic, so it has some protection against drops, and it also includes an integrated rope loop so you can hang it or tie it to your bag. It's $20 off right now, a price that has been .

At $50, $30 off from the original price, the is a the next step up from the Go 3. It weighs just 8.5 ounces, and features a built-in carabiner so you can securely clip it to your bag without any fear of it falling off, making it a great choice for hikes and backpacking. Both the Clip 4 and the Go 3 boast an IP67 rating, so they're dust-proof and can even be briefly submerged in shallow water, so no need to worry about them getting rained on.

The is the largest speaker included in this sale, and it's also the most expensive at $100, $30 off from its original price. While the Flip 5 didn't quite make our list of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for 2022, its successor the Flip 6 did, and the Flip 5 offers many of the same great features at a lower price. It has a 44m driver, only 1mm smaller than the Flip 6, as well as the same Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and impressive 12-hour battery life. With an IPX7 rating, it's waterproof, and it can sync with other compatible JBL speakers when you really need to crank up the volume. It's also available in over a dozen great colors so you can find one that matches your style.