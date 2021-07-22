Score this Sony Extra Bass speaker with Google Assistant for 74% off

Sony

A good smart speaker relies on both being able to hear your voice from a distance and being able to play music decently. If you're grabbing a speaker with the Sony logo on it, there's a pretty good chance you're going to get decent audio. Toss in Google Assistant being able to do basically everything and it doesn't get much better. Unless, of course, you're able to get this $250 speaker on sale for $65.

This speaker was built to be the life of an outdoor party. Its battery lasts 12 hours on a single charge, it's dust- and waterproof, and you're supposed to be able to drop the speaker from up to 4 feet without seeing any damage. Connect any phone to it via Bluetooth and it'll start working right away, or just use your voice when it's connected and you'll be good to go.