Save Up to 73% On Top-Rated JBL Speakers and Earbuds Today Only

From rugged portable speakers to compact true wireless earbuds, JBL makes some of our favorite audio gear on the market at the moment. And right now, you can grab some of this top-rated equipment at a bargain. Today only, Woot is offering huge discounts of up to 73% off on a selection of JBL speakers and earbuds. These deals expire tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), and some items have already sold out, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.

If you want a Bluetooth speaker that boasts impressive sound quality while also still being small enough to take with you anywhere, you'd be hard pressed to find a better option than the at this price point. It was named one of our overall favorite Bluetooth wireless speakers for 2022, and right now you can snag it for $100, $30 off the usual price.

Or, if you're on the hunt for a solid pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, you can grab a pair of the . They are a step up from the Live Pro 2 that were named a top AirPods Pro alternative on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022, and you can snag them today for just $80, half off the usual price.

And if you need a truly rugged speaker that can handle just about anything you might encounter on some upcoming summer adventures, you can pick up the . Aptly named, this speaker is completely protected against water and dust with an IP67 rating, boasts up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge and is even equipped with a built-in carrying strap and bottle opener. It's on sale for $230 today, a discount of $150.