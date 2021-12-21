Save up to $700 on Samsung's stylish Frame smart TV today only

Samsung

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While Christmas is mere days away, plenty of companies are sneaking some last-minute holiday deals in just under the wire. All week long, Samsung is rolling out a new flash deal every day on some of its most popular products, and today brings big savings on its ultramodern The Frame smart TV. Sizes range from a modest 32-inch all the way up to a massive 75-inch model, with a wide range of discounts to match. Today only, you can get up to $700 off one of these stunning and stylish 4K TVs. This deal is only valid until the end of the day, so if you want one be sure to grab yours on sale while you can.

As a TV, The Frame boasts some pretty impressive specs. It features a dazzling 4K ultrahigh-def picture, enhanced by AI upscaling, which helps reduce image noise, increase detail and make object edges razor-sharp. It also features QLEDs for extra-vivid colors and 16-bit color mapping with increased contrast and crystal-clear details. While The Frame might be a cutting-edge smart TV, it is also so much more than that. With its sleek design and chic bezel frame, which comes in a multitude of colors, it also acts as a subtle piece of modern-looking decor. When it's not in use, it shifts into Art Mode, displaying works of art in the same stunning resolution, so the TV blends in seamlessly as a picture frame. You can either upload your own pictures and artwork or choose from Samsung's huge Art Store selection. It also includes built-in motion sensors and will turn itself off when no one's at home.