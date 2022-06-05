Save Up to 20% On Summer-Ready Sonos Speakers and Soundbars

Sonos speakers look, feel and sound every bit like the high-end option they claim to be. Unfortunately, that also means they come with a pretty hefty price tag. But right now, Sonos is offering up to 20% off select models, including some of our favorites on the market in 2022, so you can snag one of these top-rated speakers at a bargain. There is no listed expiration for this sale, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later, as there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will be available.

And if you're looking for more great deals on Sonos speakers, you can shop a selection of refurbished models starting as low as just $139.

Whether you're looking to go big or keep it small, you'll find a speaker that works for your needs for less at this sale. The compact was named one of our favorite Bluetooth wireless speakers for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for $143, which is $33 off the usual price. The Roam is plenty durable with protection against drops and an IP67 waterproof rating, connects to your phone through Bluetooth or Airplay for Apple users and gets up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if you want a second speaker for immersive listening, you can save even more with this , which is currently $72 off the usual price.

Or, if you're looking to seriously upgrade your home audio setup, you can grab this , which includes a Sonos Roam and Ray. The Sonos Ray soundbar offers excellent sound for both movies and music, and comes in a compact package that won't crowd your TV stand. And with the addition of the Sonos Roam, this two-piece bundle can bring immersive, theater-quality sound right to your living room. You can grab this set for $422, which is $36 off the usual price.