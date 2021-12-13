Save over $1,000 on this huge 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV

Samsung

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday both wrapped up weeks ago, the holiday shopping madness is still in full swing, and thankfully, so are the deals. In celebration of "Green Monday," Best Buy has dropped a new wave of huge sales, some rivaling the deep discounts we saw for Black Friday, that are available today only. You can see all of our favorite Green Monday deals at Best Buy here, but one of the absolute best deals we've found is on this stunning . Normally listing for $2,800, Best Buy has slashed the price by $1,100, bringing it down to $1,700.

If you're in the market for an absolutely top-of-the-line smart TV, then look no further, you've found it (at a great price, too). Not only does the QN84A support 4K, using AI processing it can actually upgrade every picture to 4K quality resolution. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, it has substantially reduced motion blur and lag rates. It also boasts full array local dimming backlight to bring you incredibly bright, vivid colors and deeper, richer blacks, as well as HDR10+ which adjusts colors on a scene-by-scene basis so you don't miss out on a frame of the action. And the screen itself possess and anti-reflection layer to prevent pesky glare. This deal is only valid though the end of the day (12:59 AM EST) so don't wait to grab yours, who knows when we'll see a price this great again.