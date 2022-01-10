Save on smart TVs, Beats headphones and more in Best Buy's latest 24-hour sale

Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

Best Buy must have quite a bit of stock left over from the holiday shopping frenzy, because it has been rolling out the sales like nobody's business. Right after its three-day savings event, which officially ended yesterday (though plenty of the deals are still valid), it has already rolled out a new 24-hour flash sale for today. There's lots of great offers on TVs, headphones, home gadgets and more, all available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET. We've pulled our favorite picks from the sale and you can see them below.

TCL This massive 70-inch TCL TV boasts an ultra-high definition 4K picture with high dynamic range and instant access to hundreds of shows and movies right out of the box. Browse through your favorite preloaded streaming services, or use the built-in Chromecast to cast directly from your phone or laptop. It also features a voice remote with a built-in microphone for easy hands free browsing.

Insignia Air fryers have been all the range recently, and there's a good reason why. This 5-quart Insignia model can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes, cooking food in a fraction of the time of a conventional oven or deep fryer. This midsize model allows you to roast, bake or fry three to five servings, perfect for either a quick snack or a full meal. And the removable basket and pan are dishwasher safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

David Carnoy/CNET The Studio 3s are Beats' most advanced over-ear headphones to date. They have adaptive noise canceling to neutralize external sound, and up to 22 hours of play time with noise canceling active (40 hours without). And when you pick them up as a part of Best Buy's flash sale, new subscribers will get six free months of Apple Music and News, and three months of Apple TV Plus. Read our Beats Studio 3 review.

More great flash deals:

(save $200)

(save $130)



(save $80)

(save $65)

(save $50)

(save $100)



Be sure to check out the whole sale so you don't miss out on anything you may need to buy.