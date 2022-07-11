Save Big on a Vizio 70-Inch TV for $700 at Best Buy for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

There are plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals on Fire TVs, but what if you want something different? Perhaps bigger? Vizio is discounting one of CNET's best TVs for the money, the 70-inch M-Series Quantum M70Q7-J03, by $100 right now at Prime Day competitor Best Buy. Normally a great deal at $800, the new $700 price makes it one of the better non-Amazon Prime Day deals on a TV this big.

In my review of the M-Series Quantum MQ7 series I lauded the picture quality you get for the price, thanks to Vizio's full-array local dimming (30 zones) that helps improve contrast, particularly for HDR movies and games. This is also one of the least expensive TVs to feature a variable refresh rate for gaming.

And just in case 70 inches isn't big enough, Vizio is slashing the price of its best TV, the 85-inch P-Series Quantum P85QX-J01, by $1,000, at Sam's Club. Yes, the sale price of $1,999 is still a lot for a Vizio TV, but this model boasts high-end specifications, including 792 zones of local dimming and a claimed 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

I haven't reviewed it, but I expect the picture quality to be among the best non-OLED TV images you can buy. For comparison, the equivalent size of OLED TV, 83 inches, costs more than twice as much and Samsung's 85-inch QN90A is $300 more.