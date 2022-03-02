Save $55 Today With This 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Deal at Best Buy

Pioneer

Looking to snag a smart TV for a low price? Now is a great time to upgrade your current wares or make the investment to deck out a space that doesn't yet have a screen in place. This 43-inch smart TV is a really good option for bedrooms, offices and other spaces that may be smaller than your main entertainment hub. Right now you can during the one-day deal at Best Buy. But hurry -- this offer expires tonight.

With this Fire TV by Pioneer, you'll be able to stream from all your favorite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more. The picture quality is solid, as this TV features a bright LED 4K UHD display and supports Dolby Vision as well, so that you get a crisp, life-like image with vivid colors and contrasts. It also features DTS Virtual-X sound, but if you want more powerful sound than the average TV can deliver, you can skip the extra HDMI cable. This TV is capable of sending audio directly to compatible sound bars or AV receivers through HDMI ARC and eARC technology. Plus, you'll also receive a voice remote with Amazon Alexa so that you can use voice commands to watch TV, launch apps, search for content, control compatible smart home devices and more.

