Save 40% on a full year of Discovery Plus

Sarah Tew/CNET

Yes, the streaming landscape is getting crowded: In addition to Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and Netflix, Discovery Plus is looking to hook viewers with a new deal. For a limited time, you can get . That's $36 (billed at signing), which averages out to just $3 per month.

Now, with a deal this good, there are caveats: This offer doesn't include a free trial and your billing starts immediately. Also, this is the ad-supported plan (no ads will cost you a whopping $84 annually), and it auto-renews after the first year at the normal rate (currently $5 per month). But for fans of Chopped, House Hunters and Property Brothers, that's a small price to pay. You'll get the full panoply of programming from channels like HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Science Channel and TLC, to name just a few. That's a wide gamut of shows that range from educational content to reality and competition shows, with those guilty pleasure Lifetime movies rounding out the mix.

You have until Oct. 3 to get this deal, and you can cancel or switch your plan at any time, according to Discovery.