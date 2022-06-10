Save 39% On JBL's Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker -- Today Only

If you're in the market for a new portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Charge 4 is a great option to consider. It's a solid speaker for anyone needing good sound quality while on the go. It normally lists for $150, but right now you can snag the sleek for just $92 at Amazon, which is a savings of 39%. It's available in a variety of colors, including black, blue, red, teal, pink and even a black camo. This offer ends tonight.

This speaker is ideal for when you're on the go or blasting tunes at a get-together with friends. It has a long battery life, getting up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, so you can keep the party going for hours. Plus, it's waterproof, so you can take it anywhere without worrying about it getting damaged -- even the beach or pool.

It also has a built-in power bank, meaning you can charge your phone or other devices with it. The speaker also features a rugged build and has a rubberized exterior, making it more durable if there are any accidental drops. And it comes in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

