Save $290 on the TCL 6-Series, One of Our Favorite 4K TVs of the Year

TCL

If you're on the hunt for the best TV bargain out there, we've got a deal you're going to want to see. Even without a discount, we named the TCL 6-Series the best 4K TV for the money in 2022 for it's excellent image quality and impressive gaming performance. And right now at Best Buy, you can snag the 55-inch model for just $660, nearly $300 off from its original price. This deal is only available today until 9:59 p.m. PST (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

TCL's 6-Series uses mini-LEDs along with full-array local dimming for a stunning 4K UHD picture that's a sizable cut above its competitors in this price range. And the automatic game mode instantly optimizes your settings for smooth refresh rates and ultra-low latency whenever a console boot up is detected. This model runs on the Google TV OS, so it comes with Chromecast built-in, a handy feature that plenty of similar smart TVs don't have. It also includes a built-in microphone and Google Assistant so you can turn your TV on, adjust the volume, browse for content and more using only the sound of your voice. And if you're not already a subscriber, this deal comes with three free months of Apple TV so you can find something to watch right away. With this discount, you'd be hard pressed to finder a better value TV in this price range.

And for more great TV bargains, check out our round up of the best 4K TV deals you can shop right now.