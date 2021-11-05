Save $26 on a retro Monster speaker, down to $69

Monster

Good, clear sound is the most important feature of Bluetooth speakers for most of us, but it doesn't hurt when they look cool too. is currently on sale for $69 (save $26) at Meh.com. It both looks and sounds good -- at least, probably.

Let me explain...

While we haven't tested this 30-watt unit just yet, our resident audio critic David Carnoy and others at CNET have tested plenty of other Monster speakers like this one and this one, and they generally produce a good sound. We're not talkin' Bose or Sony levels here, but this kind of speaker works well in a smaller room like the bedroom or a den that could use some sweet tuneage and a little throwback style (plus an extra charger). So it could be a good pick for you or someone on your 2021 holiday gift list.

Oh, and use our special code RETROFS at checkout for free shipping. For reference, the same model is selling for and where it gets solid reviews in a limited sample size.

