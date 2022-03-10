Save $250 on This 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector, Get a Free Streaming Dongle

Xgimi

If you have a large space you want to fill and can't find a TV that works properly for your needs, you may want to consider a projector. Thanks to recent advancements, you can get really great image quality without breaking the bank -- and you don't even need a huge amount of space in order to set one up anymore. Right now, you can when you use coupon code XGIMICNET10 during checkout. This marks the first discount on this projector since it was announced just a few months back.

To sweeten the deal even further, Xgimi is offering a , which normally costs $100 on its own. All you need to do is add the dongle to your cart, and you'll see the extra discount. The Xgimi Aura is a 4K UHD ultra short throw projector, which means that you can place it on a TV stand in front of the wall and it can project a display of up to 150 inches with it being just 17 inches from the wall.

Older projectors would often have to be mounted behind you and up high, but that's not necessary here. It has a long-lasting ultra-bright laser inside to help provide a bright and crisp image, even during the day. The projector has four built-in, 15-watt Harman Kardon speakers, and it runs Android TV to give you quick and easy access to your favorite streaming apps.

This deal is only scheduled to run through Sunday, March 13, so be sure to grab one now if you're interested.