Save $150 on Samsung's Ultra-Sleek 4K 'The Frame' TV

I think it's safe to say that Samsung's "The Frame" is unlike any other TV on the market right now. With a sleek, customizable bezel, it's designed to blend in with your home's décor and looks like a large piece of wall art when it's not in use. Of course, it doesn't skimp on the specs for the stunning QLED display, either. As you might expect for an ultra-modern TV like this, it usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag. But today only at Woot, you can snag a 43-inch model for $850, a 15% discount off the usual price. This deal runs through the end of the day, or until stocks run out.

Don't be fooled by its rather quaint appearance, The Frame is a high-tech powerhouse of a TV. It boasts a dazzling 4K resolution, HDR support and an AI processor that automatically optimizes you content's picture and sound. When it's not in use, The Frame shifts into "art mode" where it acts as stunning digital picture frame. You can either upload your own pictures and artwork, or choose from hundreds of preset options in Samsung's digital gallery. It's even equipped with a built-in motion sensor so it can automatically turn itself off when you're not at home to help save on energy costs. The interchangeable bezels snap into place magnetically and come in lots of so you can find one to match your home's style.