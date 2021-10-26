Apple MacBook Pro 2021 review Facebook Papers: The biggest takeaways Tesla cracks $1 trillion market cap Samsung's The Frame wall-art TV on sale Eternals review
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Samsung The Frame on sale: Wall-art TV now up to $800 off

Want your TV to mimic a painting on the wall? The Frame gets its biggest discount of the year.

Show more (1 item)

Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, users can gain access to over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. Design-conscious buyers might also enjoy the 6GB of on-board storage, which is enough to hold approximately 1,200 ultra high resolution photos -- and that includes your own pictures, too.

The TV includes 4K resolution, QLED tech with quantum dots and Samsung's dual LED backlight structure, as well as the company's full smart-TV streaming suite.

samsung-the-frame-2018-on-wall
Samsung

The Frame TV of varying sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- has large discounts at Amazon. Few TVs offer the unique elegance of the Frame, and some buyers may value its style over image quality. Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look. 

One non-Frame equivalent is the Samsung Q60A series, which has similar picture quality and costs about $300 less at the 55-inch size. Other TVs also cost less and have better image quality. For example, the Vizio M-7 Series Quantum achieves superior picture quality using full-array local dimming -- a feature these Samsung TVs lack -- and costs $430 less than The Frame at 55 inches.

75-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$802 off

The 75-inch model is the largest in the series and is a good choice if you want to feature art in a large room. 

$2,298 at Amazon

65-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$502 off

We recommend 65-inch TVs for most people looking to add a set to their living room. 

$1,498 at Amazon

55-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$502 off

The 55-inch model is a good choice if you have a smaller living room space.

$998 at Amazon

50-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$402 off

50-inch TVs work well in medium-sized rooms, like a den or master bedroom. 

$898 at Amazon

43-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$202 off

Unlike the larger sizes, the 43-inch TV can be hung vertically in portrait mode as well as landscape. This size is a good choice for a bedroom or other smaller room in your house. 

$798 at Amazon

32-inch Samsung The Frame TV

$152 off

The small 32-inch TV is last year's 2020 model, and the internal storage is capped at 500MB. Just like the 43-inch, this one can be hung vertically in portrait mode as well as horizontally.

$448 at Amazon