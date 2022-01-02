Samsung MicroLED TVs get 89-inch size, better audio, bezel-free design at CES 2022

Samsung

CES

If a typical 85-inch TV is too small and a projector too dim -- and you have money to burn -- you might have your eye on a MicroLED TV. These massive televisions use a new display technology composed of millions of tiny LEDs that combine into wall-sized pictures. In 2021 Samsung, the pioneer in MicroLED TVs for commercial and residential uses, started selling 110-inch models for more than $150,000 last year, and for 2022 the company is adding a new, somewhat smaller model at 89 inches.

Samsung made some other improvements beyond shrinkage. There's a "new chip structure" for better color accuracy and a 10% wider color gamut, as well as better audio with Dolby Atmos and the ability to "project audio to match the movement of onscreen objects," according to Samsung. The screen is also described as "bezel-free," so there's no visible edge -- just pure picture. Other tricks include a multiview mode that shows four different pieces of content at once -- from any or all of the four HDMI inputs -- as well as an art mode.

The modular design allows you to customize sizes up to 178 inches, although premade sizes are restricted to 89, 101 and 110 inches.

Samsung did not announce pricing or availability for its 2022 MicroLED TVs. For comparison against the smallest version, however, it's worth noting that Samsung's 85-inch QN90A QLED TV costs $3,800. And at the other end of the spectrum, competitor LG also sells direct-view LED and MicroLED displays that top out at 325 inches and $1.7 million. Samsung isn't the only huge-screens-for-rich-guys game in town.