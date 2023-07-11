Samsung Debuts 83-inch QD-OLED TV, Matches LG's Second-Biggest OLED

Attention very high-end TV shoppers: you'll soon have a new option to consider among gigantic-screen OLED TVs. Samsung has just introduced its biggest OLED screen size, 83-inches, going inch-for-inch against rival LG. The Samsung QN83S90C costs a cool $5,400 and will be available later in July according to Samsung's web site.

High-end TVs with OLED screens deliver the best picture quality in my side-by-side comparison tests, and this year Samsung and its QD-OLED technology has laid down a more serious challenge than ever to LG. Samsung first introduced QD-OLED tech last year while LG has been selling its version of OLED for a decade. LG offers OLED TVs in seven sizes, from 42-inch up to 97-inch -- although the latter size costs $25,000. Now Samsung has four OLED screen sizes in total, from 55- to 83-inch.

I haven't formally reviewed any Samsung QD-OLED TVs yet but I did review the LG C3 recently and it was excellent. Judging from their specifications, and from what I have seen of the Samsung S95C, I expect the new 83-inch Samsung to offer similar image quality to the C3. The 83-inch LG C3 costs $4,800, $500 less than the new 83-inch Samsung.

The 83-inch Samsung is a member of the S90C series. Samsung says that series isn't as bright as the step-up S95C series, which currently tops out at 77-inches. Another difference is the inclusion of a One Connect box with the S95C, which lets you connect your devices (like a cable box or game console) to the box instead of directly to the TV and run a single cable between the box and TV to ease installation.

Other features of the two TV series are largely similar. Both models offer 144Hz gaming, but that feature is only usable by PC gamers with high-end video cards. Like other Samsung TVs, the new QD-OLEDs have built-in cloud gaming, a feature I like but hardly consider must-have.

Big TVs are gradually becoming more affordable, but huge-screen OLED TVs remain significantly more-expensive than their non-OLED counterparts. Samsung's superb 85-inch QN90B QLED TV, for example, costs roughly half as much ($2,300) as its new 83-inch OLED TV.