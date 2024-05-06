Samsung's New S85D Entry-Level OLED TV Starts at $1,700
The new line of OLED TVs will rival LG's most affordable OLED TV, the B4 series.
Samsung is adding a new, more affordable series of OLED TVs to its lineup. The S85D will range from 55 to 77 inches, nearly mirroring what will be its closest OLED rival: the LG B4.
Samsung's 55-inch S85D and LG's B4 are priced the same at $1,700. If you're looking for the 65- or 77-inch models, you'll pay slightly more for the S85D than the B4. Full pricing comparisons for this year's Samsung OLED TVs are listed below.
Samsung 2024 S95D, S90D and S85D OLED TV prices
|Model
|Series
|Size
|Price
|QN77S95DAFXZ
|S95D
|77-inch
|$4,599
|QN65S95DAFXZ
|S95D
|65-inch
|$3,399
|QN55S95DAFXZ
|S95D
|55-inch
|$2,599
|QN83S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|83-inch
|$5,400
|QN77S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|77-inch
|$3,700
|QN65S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|65-inch
|$2,699
|QN55S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|55-inch
|$1,999
|QN48S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|48-inch
|$1,600
|QN42S90DAFXZA
|S90D
|42-inch
|$1,400*
|QN77S85DAEXZA
|S85D
|77-inch
|$3,400
|QN65S65DAEXZA
|S85D
|65-inch
|$2,100
|QN55S65DAEXZA
|S85D
|55-inch
|$1,700
*The 42-inch S90D will be available at the end of May, according to Samsung.
Samsung's highest-end OLED TV, the S95D, is the only series with the company's flagship glare-free technology.
Other features of the S85D include:
120Hz refresh rate
Dolby Atmos
4 HDMI 2.1 ports
Supports HDR 10+ content
Samsung will also add 42-, 48-, 77- and 83-inch sizes to its step-up S90D OLED TV series, which hit shelves in March. The 48-, 77- and 83-inch S90D TVs are available now, and the 42-inch is expected to arrive in late May.