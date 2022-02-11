Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to just $30 (save $20)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Named our third overall favorite streaming device for 2022, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K's one major drawback compared to our top choice, the Roku Express 4K Plus, was its slightly higher price tag. But right now at Amazon, you can grab this 4K streaming stick for just $30, only a dollar more than the less powerful Roku Express. Normally, this retails for $50, making this discount a savings of $20 from what you'd normally have to pay, and bringing it down to only $1 more than the lowest price we've seen on this 2021 streaming stick. This isn't a daily deal, and there's no clear-cut expiration, so this offer could switch off at any time.

Roku says it boasts better Wi-Fi, a faster processor and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility not found in its predecessor. Like all Roku models, it delivers a full panoply of streaming channels like Disney Plus, HBO Max and Netflix. It's also compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can easily control it using the sound of your voice through compatible smart home devices. And since it plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, it means fewer cables and wires than the Roku Express 4K Plus. At this price, this is one of the best value streaming devices you'll find on the market at the moment, so don't miss out.