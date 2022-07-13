Roku Streaming Stick 4K vs. Roku Express 4K Plus: Which Roku Is the Best?

The Express 4K Plus streaming media comes with 4K HDR and thanks to the AirPlay update, is also able to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. Traditionally, it has been the cheapest Roku to offer 4K HDR -- which is the main reason we picked it as the best streaming device overall.

No, it doesn't offer Dolby Vision, but that's a feature that is only useful for people who own TVs that also support Dolby Vision. If you own a Samsung TV, for example, don't bother -- your TV doesn't support it. And even on TVs that do support Dolby Vision, its improvement over standard HDR is usually minimal.

Instead of a stick, the 4K Plus is a small box that can be affixed to any spot near your TV -- even the wall behind it. Unlike the Streaming Stick 4K, you can hardwire the box to the internet through a secondary dongle to allow for Ethernet support.

Lately, we've seen aggressive pricing on streaming devices. Depending on when you read this, the Express 4K Plus might be the same price or even more expensive than the Streak Stick 4K. We're all about saving money here at CNET, so our best advice is to pick whichever one is the cheapest. If that means it's the Express 4K Plus, know that you're only missing out on Dolby Vision, which probably won't affect you anyway.

