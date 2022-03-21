Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Drops to $49, a New All-Time Low

Sarah Tew/CNET

While bigger companies like Amazon, Google and Apple all have their own streaming devices on the market right now, Roku still remains our favorite brand out there when it comes to streaming. In fact, in three head-to-head comparisons against Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV and the Apple TV 4K, the comparable Roku device won out each time. And as of this morning, Amazon has slashed the price on one of Roku's most powerful streaming devices, the Steaming Stick 4K+ by 30%, bringing it down to a new all-time low of $49.

The standard Streaming Stick 4K was named one of our favorite streaming devices for the year, so what is it that sets the 4K+ apart? In terms of picture and performance, they're pretty similar, with both boasting support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as fast, long-range Wi-Fi connectivity. However the 4K+ adds in some handy features that make it more convenient than its step-down counterpart. The 4K+ remote is rechargeable, so no more worrying about dead batteries, and also features two personal shortcut buttons so you can get right to your favorite channels without navigating the home screen. It also has a helpful "find my remote" remote feature that will play a sound when you ask in case it gets lost or misplaced. At its original $70 price, the 4K+ wasn't much of a value, but this new price makes it a much more enticing upgrade.