Roku Pro Series TVs Step Up in Size, Image Quality for 2024

It's been a year since Roku announced its own branded televisions, and now the company is planning its best model yet: the Roku Pro Series TV.

The Pro Series will be available in three sizes -- 55-, 65- and 75-inch -- and will feature 4K QLED displays, mini-LED local dimming and enhanced audio. The TVs will boast a slimmer design and include a "premium" Roku remote.

With new stand-alone televisions expected from TCL and Hisense, the Pro Series is likely to be up against some serious competition in 2024, though Roku has yet to announce pricing.

The Pro Series TVs follow the Roku Select and Plus Series and will be available in the US in spring 2024.