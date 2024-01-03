Roku Pro Series TVs Promise Better Picture for 2024

It's 12 months since Roku announced its own branded televisions, and now the company is planning its best version yet: the Roku Pro Series TV.

The Pro Series will be available in three sizes -- 55-, 65- and 75-inch -- and will feature 4K QLED displays, Mini-LED local dimming and "enhanced" audio.

The TVs follow on from the Roku Select and Plus Series and will be available in the US in spring 2024. Pricing is yet to be announced.