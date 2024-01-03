X

Roku Pro Series TVs Promise Better Picture for 2024

Roku's new flagship TV will come in three sizes and feature Mini-LED backlighting.

Ty_Pendlebury.jpg
Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury is a journalism graduate of RMIT Melbourne, and has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Ty Pendlebury
roku-pro-series-living-room.png
Roku

It's 12 months since Roku announced its own branded televisions, and now the company is planning its best version yet: the Roku Pro Series TV.

The Pro Series will be available in three sizes -- 55-, 65- and 75-inch -- and will feature 4K QLED displays, Mini-LED local dimming and "enhanced" audio.

The TVs follow on from the Roku Select and Plus Series and will be available in the US in spring 2024. Pricing is yet to be announced.