Roku Express 4K Plus drops to $25, a new all-time low

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

This season, the battle for "best Roku value" has been seesawing between the and the , both of which have hovered around $30 for the past few weeks. Both are 2021 models that offer full 4K streaming, as well as remotes that can control the power and volume of the TVs to which they're connected. The feature lists are nearly identical, although the Stick handles Dolby Vision in addition to the other HDR standards. But if that's not important to you, the Express 4K Plus just dropped in price again: It's now down to an all-time low of $25 at Amazon and elsewhere.

The Roku Express 4K Plus is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice winner because it's a nearly universal recommendation. The tiny box adds nearly every streaming channel to any HDMI-equipped TV -- from Netflix to Disney Plus to Peacock to HBO Max, and everything in between -- at full 4K resolution with HDR support, for optimal color reproduction on compatible TVs. (And in the past few days, Roku and Google reached an agreement to ensure that YouTube and YouTube TV's position on the platform is secure.) If your TV isn't 4K, no problem: This model will work just fine, too. Oh, and unlike even cheaper and , the remote on this unit controls your TV's power and volume as well. In short, there's very little not to like here. Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

To be clear, if you already have a recent Roku, Fire TV or smart TV with a built-in set of apps, there's nothing new here. But if you have an older TV -- one where the manufacturer stopped adding new streaming options to the menu long ago -- this $25 investment will get you the full panoply of streaming options, including a ton of totally free content on services like the Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.

