Roku unveils new LE for $15, Black Friday deals

Roku

Roku has announced a new $15 streamer called the Roku LE (exclusive to Walmart) as part of the company's Black Friday sales.

Other non-exclusive deals include the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 ($20 off), the Roku Premiere for $20 ($15 off) and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $30 ($15 off). In addition, the company is offering $50 off the excellent Roku Streambar ($80).

The Roku LE is an IR-controlled dongle which attaches to your TV and connects over HDMI. It boasts an HD (1080p) resolution and comes with a Roku remote control.

The company is also offering 99 cent subscriptions for over 20 premium channels via The Roku Channel, including AMC+, Epix, Showtime and Starz. The two-month deals will be available from The Roku Channel between November 20 until November 30, 2021.

Meanwhile the deals on Roku hardware will run between Nov. 19 and Dec. 4, and the LE will appear on Nov. 24 while stocks last. Though the company runs regular promotions these are some of the cheapest prices you'll see for a while, especially on the Roku Streambar.