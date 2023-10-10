Roku and Fire TV 4K Streaming Devices Up to 54% Off
Get a streaming device with HDR and voice control for the price of a Blu-ray disc.
Does Netflix take ages to load for you? Are the streaming apps you want simply not available on your smart TV? It's probably time to upgrade, and this Prime Day there are some great deals on both Roku and Fire TV streamers.
As long as your TV has an HDMI port -- and these became standard about 2005 -- then either one of these ultra-affordable sticks will work.
For Alexa users and Amazon Prime subscribers, the Fire TV Stick 4K is less than half price right now and offers 4K HDR video as well. The remote includes Alexa too if you have a whole smart home thing going on.
At $30, the Roku Express 4K Plus is available for the same price as the HD model, but brings with it Dolby HDR compatibility and TV control. It also features voice control with a button press, and Roku's excellent operating system.
Meanwhile, Amazon recently refreshed its flagship Fire TV 4K Max, and while it's not currently on sale we are currently putting it through its paces. Look out for it in the Best Fire TV Stick list soon.
Home Entertainment Guides
TVs
Streaming & TV Accessories
Speakers
Projectors
Other Home Entertainment